Wicked wind chill on Halloween!

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s no trick and definitely not a treat when it comes to the wind chill we will feel on Halloween! Rain will move out before sunrise on Thursday, We start off the morning feeling close to freezing and for some below!!! Actual temperatures will be in the upper 30s and 40s. The temperatures themselves already cold but a little bit of a breeze will make it feel more uncomfortable for some.