Man charged in driveway robbery

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis man has been charged after police say he robbed a woman at gunpoint in her own driveway.
On Sept. 19, a woman called for police assistance at Ross Road near Blandford Drive.
The victim said she was getting off work and heading home.
Once she pulled into her driveway and stepped out of her vehicle, 19-year-old Kobe Westbrooks appeared from the side of the fence armed with a rifle.
The victim said he ran up and put the rifle to her face and said,” Give me your money or I’m going to kill you.”
She gave Westbrooks her cell phone, credit cards and driver’s license. He then fired two shots at her as he fled the scene.
Westbrooks is charged with aggravated robbery, aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon and theft of property.
