Man convicted of killing teen over beer set for sentencing

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The man convicted of killing a 17-year-old over a stolen beer from a convenience store is set to be sentenced.
Anwar Ghazali, the store clerk accused of killing 17-year-old Dorian Harris, was found guilty of second-degree murder in August.
Authorities said Harris walked into Top Stop Shop in March 2018, grabbed two beers from the cooler and walked out without paying.
Security footage from inside the store showed Ghazali grab a gun and point it at the teen before he left the store.
It also showed Ghazali running after Harris before they went off camera.
Harris' body was found a block away two days later.
Ghazali could face 15-25 years in prison. His sentencing is scheduled for Thursday.
