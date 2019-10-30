More rain tonight followed by a FREEZE WATCH tomorrow night

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Showers with a few heavy downpours will continue overnight in the early morning hours Thursday then temperatures plummet across the Mid-South prompting a Freeze Watch for the entire Mid-South Thursday night.
TONIGHT: Rain & Thunder Wind: NW 5-15 Low: 40
THURSDAY: Gradual Clearing Wind: NW 10-20 High: N 5
THURSDAY NIGHT: Clear & COLD Wind: N 5 Low: 32
THIS WEEK: Rain ends by early morning tomorrow with skies gradually clearing through the day. I will be windy and cold with wind chills in the low to mid 30s through the day. Lows will fall into the lower 30s in Memphis tomorrow night but much of the area will fall into the upper 20s to near 30. Frost is likely Friday morning followed by a mostly sunny and cool day with highs in the low 50s and overnight lows in the mid 30s.
THE WEEKEND: Frost is likely again Saturday morning followed by another day of sunshine and high temperatures in the lower 50s with overnight lows in the mid 30s. Patchy frost is possible Sunday morning with more sunshine through the day and afternoon highs in the mid 50s with lows in the upper 30s.
NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly sunny and slightly warmer with highs near 60 and overnight lows in the lower 40s. Tuesday and Wednesday will be partly cloudy each day with afternoon highs in the lower 60s along with lows in the mid 40s.
Ron Childers
Chief Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5
Twitter: @ronchilders
