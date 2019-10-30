More rain tonight followed by a FREEZE WATCH tomorrow night

THIS WEEK: Rain ends by early morning tomorrow with skies gradually clearing through the day. I will be windy and cold with wind chills in the low to mid 30s through the day. Lows will fall into the lower 30s in Memphis tomorrow night but much of the area will fall into the upper 20s to near 30. Frost is likely Friday morning followed by a mostly sunny and cool day with highs in the low 50s and overnight lows in the mid 30s.