Overnight sheltering to cease at Marion Hale Community Center

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Beginning Friday, overnight sheltering will no longer be available at the Marion Hale Community Center.
The American Red Cross emergency disaster shelter began operation at the center, located at 4791 Willow Road, to help citizens displaced from their home due to last Monday’s storm.
Red Cross will now transition to individual support services and continue to work with community partners to provide for the needs of residents.
For more information, contact Red Cross at 901-726-1690.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.