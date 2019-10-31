Party leaders hoping for late bump from President Trump’s rally in Tupelo

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - President Donald Trump will make a trip to Tupelo, Mississippi Friday to rally for conservatives in the state just a few days before Election Day. Party leaders are hoping for a bump as the race comes down to the wire.
“There’s a lot of good things going on in our country. The president wants to make sure that Mississippi can fully participate in that,” said Marc Lotter, spokesman for the Republican National Committee.
He says the economy will be front and center at the BancorpSouth Arena Friday night. Lotter says the president’s conservative policies are putting money in Americans’ pockets, so the president will urge Mississippians to vote for Lieutenant Gov. Tate Reeves, R-Mississippi, over his Democratic opponent, State Attorney General Jim Hood. Both are looking to take over for Gov. Phil Bryant who is leaving because of term-limits.
“The president’s going to talk about good conservative leadership and how having Republicans in office at every level, in all the statewide offices benefits the voters and the people of Mississippi,” said Lotter.
Mississippi Democrats say the president’s visit will not be a silver bullet for Republicans. Jennifer Riley Collins, a Democrat running for state attorney general, says voters are focused on issues not high-profile speeches.
“This race for me is not about the president coming to Mississippi or not coming to Mississippi. This race is about the people of Mississippi,” said Collins.
Collins is focused on things like health care, education and equal opportunity as she finishes her campaign. She says wins for her and for Hood will show a turning of the tide in the south for Democrats.
“As it goes in Mississippi, so shall it go in the rest of America, “said Collins.
Trump’s rally is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. Friday. In addition to the presidential visit, Vice President Mike Pence is planning a last-minute drop in to Gulfport Monday.
