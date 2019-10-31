Police warn against trick or treating in town still recovering from storm

Police warn against trick or treating in town still recovering from storm
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | October 31, 2019 at 6:12 AM CDT - Updated October 31 at 6:56 AM

ADAMSVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - Residents in McNairy County, Tennessee, are still cleaning up after storms came through on Sunday.

In response, police in Adamsville are asking residents to refrain from door-to-door trick or treating.

Police said there are still a number of trees and power lines down across the area, and some neighborhoods are still without power, so visibility will be an issue.

There will be a trunk or treat at the city park for those who still want to celebrate the holiday.

Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.