Police warn against trick or treating in town still recovering from storm

ADAMSVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - Residents in McNairy County, Tennessee, are still cleaning up after storms came through on Sunday.
In response, police in Adamsville are asking residents to refrain from door-to-door trick or treating.
Police said there are still a number of trees and power lines down across the area, and some neighborhoods are still without power, so visibility will be an issue.
There will be a trunk or treat at the city park for those who still want to celebrate the holiday.
