Rain coming to an end, cold air arrives

There are lingering showers early this morning, but all rain will be east of the area by 9 am. Clouds will gradually clear and we will see more sunshine this afternoon. It will be cold today with highs in the lower to mid 40s and a northwest wind at 10-15 will make wind chills stay in the 30s all day. Lows tonight will drop to at or below freezing, which is why there is a Freeze Warning in effect tonight through tomorrow morning. You will want to bring in any potted plants and plan for a cold Halloween night.
TODAY: Decreasing clouds. 30% in the morning. High: 45. Winds will be northwest at 10-15 mph.
TONIGHT: Clear. Low: 32. Winds northwest at 5-10 mph.
FRIDAY: It will still be cold on Friday morning with temperatures in the 20s and 30s. With the ample sunshine, highs will climb to the lower 50s. Low temperatures will drop to the 30s on Friday night, so frost will again be possible.
WEEKEND: It will be a chilly weekend with highs in the lower to mid 50s and lows will be in the lower to mid 30s. Frost will also be possible on Saturday and Sunday morning. It will be dry with sunshine all weekend.
NEXT WEEK: It will be dry on Monday with temperatures in the lower 60s. We will stay in the 60s through mid-week. A few showers will be possible on Tuesday afternoon and evening.
Brittney Bryant
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Brittney Bryant
Twitter: @WX_BrittneyB