Rain coming to an end, cold air arrives

There are lingering showers early this morning, but all rain will be east of the area by 9 am. Clouds will gradually clear and we will see more sunshine this afternoon. It will be cold today with highs in the lower to mid 40s and a northwest wind at 10-15 will make wind chills stay in the 30s all day. Lows tonight will drop to at or below freezing, which is why there is a Freeze Warning in effect tonight through tomorrow morning. You will want to bring in any potted plants and plan for a cold Halloween night.