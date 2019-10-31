Rainbow crosswalk to be installed in Cooper-Young this weekend

The proposed art for the crosswalk. (Source: Cooper-Young community)
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | October 31, 2019 at 4:53 PM CDT - Updated October 31 at 4:53 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis will soon be the home of Tennessee’s first rainbow crosswalk.

Memphis City Beautiful announced it will be installing the crosswalk at Cooper and Young Street on Saturday from 6 a.m. to 12 p.m.

On Sunday, a ceremonial opening will be held at the crosswalk at 2 p.m. Special guest speakers are also expected to attend.

Posted by Cooper Young Community Association on Thursday, October 31, 2019

The project is spearheaded by Jerred Price, who was backed by the Cooper Young Community Association, along with many neighbors.

✅APPROVED! Memphis will be home to the state’s first rainbow LGBTQ+ crosswalk! 🏳️‍🌈 Thank you so much Sheree & Cooper Young Community Association for your hard work and support in helping me all these months! Thank you to Shahin & Aubrey Nicole DePew for speaking from your heart to the committee!

Posted by Jerred Price on Monday, September 30, 2019

It was given final approval by the Public Art Committee last month.

