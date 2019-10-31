Rainbow crosswalk to be installed in Cooper-Young this weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis will soon be the home of Tennessee’s first rainbow crosswalk.
Memphis City Beautiful announced it will be installing the crosswalk at Cooper and Young Street on Saturday from 6 a.m. to 12 p.m.
On Sunday, a ceremonial opening will be held at the crosswalk at 2 p.m. Special guest speakers are also expected to attend.
The project is spearheaded by Jerred Price, who was backed by the Cooper Young Community Association, along with many neighbors.
It was given final approval by the Public Art Committee last month.
