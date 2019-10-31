SCS approves teaching classes via webcam

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County School system is turning to technology to solve its teacher shortage.
More than 700 SCS high school students will soon be learning math, science and history from a teacher who isn't physically in the room with them.
The Shelby County School Board approved an $800,000 contract Tuesday night with Proximity Learning.
The online teaching company provides licensed educators via video monitors in the classroom.
Webcams and microphones allow students to engage with the teacher.
A facilitator will be in class with the students, to take attendance and monitor behavior.
District leaders say remote teachers will be used at Carver, Northwest Prep, Kingsbury, Central and Wooddale High Schools.
SCS, which needs to fill 115 classroom vacancies, is not alone in its hiring woes.
A 2018 study by the Learning Policy Institute found the US had an estimated shortage of more than 100,000 teachers.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.