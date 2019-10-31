Trial date may be set Thurs. for accused Lorenzen Wright killer

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The man charged with killing former Memphis Grizzlies star Lorenzen Wright in 2010 is set to appear in court Thursday morning, where a trial date may be set.
The last time Billy Turner appeared in court was September 16. That was the day the trial was supposed to start, but it was delayed by prosecutors.
Turner’s attorney John Keith Perry asked for the trial to be postponed so he could review and organize more evidence that came forward, which includes bank records and possible video.
The trial delay came after his co-defendant Sherra Wright suddenly pleaded guilty in July.
Wright is serving a 30-year sentence for facilitation of murder of her ex-husband Lorenzen. She could be released in seven years.
Last year, Perry said Turner’s trial could start in January or February.
