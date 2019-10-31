Unseasonably cold through the weekend

A mostly cloudy sky will give way to sunshine this afternoon. Winds will die down some later today but wind chill readings will be below freezing through 3 PM. It should be dry but cold and windy for trick-or-treating. Highs will only reach the low to mid 40s.
TRICK-OR-TREAT FORECAST: upper 30s between 6 and 9 PM with a clear sky and northwest wind at 5-10 mph.
TONIGHT: Lows will drop to around freezing behind the front, so frost will be possible Friday morning. Winds will be light under a clear sky.
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and chilly with highs in the low 50s. Lows will be in the low to mid 30s Friday night with a clear sky.
WEEKEND: It will be dry and sunny over the weekend, but it will also be cold. Highs will only climb to the mid to upper 50s and lows will be in the lower to mid 30s. Frost will be possible on Saturday and Sunday morning. Sunshine will continue into early next week with highs around 60 or so and lows in the 30s to low 40s.
NEXT WEEK: Sunshine with a few clouds Monday through Wednesday with highs back in the 60s. It looks dry for now.
