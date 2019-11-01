Affidavit: Gun, stolen credit cards found after officer stops to help crash victim

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A crash victim found himself under arrest after police discovered a gun in the vehicle and several stolen credit cards on him.
On Sept. 30, a Memphis police officer saw a black Nissan Altima that had ran off the road on I-240 at Sam Cooper.
During the investigation, 32-year-old Natavius McCollins identified himself as the driver.
While the officer assisted McCollins with getting his belongings out of the car so the tow truck could take it, a gun was found under a baby car seat.
McCollins said it was his gun and was placed in custody for further investigation.
The officer also found eight debit/credit cards on McCollins which belonged to seven different individuals.
He is charged with illegal possession of credit or debit cards and identity theft trafficking.
