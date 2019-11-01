Amazon picks Desoto County to debut ‘Small Business Academy’

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - Amazon is hosting a first-of-its-kind academy for small business owners looking to take the leap to e-commerce. Friday, the online giant taught new business owners how to get in on the action.
Amazon traffics more than one-third of all retail products bought or sold online in the country.
For Tim Durham, his business called Durham’s Bee Farm took off when he launched on Amazon.
“We now ship product internationally, of course most of it is in the United States. But the fact is, if we did not have e-commerce, if we did not have Amazon available, we would have never grown to that point,” he said.
In 1977, Durham’s Bee Farm started with a single hive. By the 80s, honey was delivered to grocery stores from Oxford, Mississippi to Jackson, Tennessee. Business was good, even better after the creation of their website.
“We are just the story of a small town, small family business that was able to grow,” Durham said.
But that growth is incomparable to what they’ve seen on Amazon.
Now, other business owners look to follow Durham’s success though Amazon’s Academy for Small Businesses. This academy launched in Southaven Friday. Small business owners learned how to start and grow a business by selling online.
“We choose Mississippi because Mississippi is the state with the fastest growing businesses selling on Amazon’s,” said Nicholas Denissen, Vice President of Small Business for Amazon.
According to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce found Mississippi small businesses sold more than 5.4 million products on Amazon to 4 million customers.
Though many blame large online retailers like Amazon for the death of brick and mortar stores, Amazon believes they’ve had the opposite effect.
Amazon tell us stores that started on their site created physical locations after building up a customer base.
