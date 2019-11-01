Another cold night & a chilly weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Patchy frost is possible overnight as temperatures fall to near freezing in the outlying areas of the Mid-South and another cold front tomorrow will keep the cold air in place for the next couple of days.
TONIGHT: Clear Wind: Calm Low: 37
SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny Wind: NW 5-10 High: 53
SATURDAY NIGHT: Clear Wind: NW 5 Low: 34
THE WEEKEND: A dry cold front Saturday morning will make for another chilly day and cold night. Sunday will be mostly sunny and slightly warmer but still well below average with highs in the mid 50s and overnight lows in the upper 30s. Be sure to set your clocks back one hour Saturday night before bed as we return to Central Standard Time.
NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs near 60 and overnight lows in the mid 40s. Tuesday will be partly cloudy and warmer with highs in the low to mid 60s and lows in the upper 40s. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the mid 60s with lows in the mid 40s. Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and highs in the mid 50s with lows falling into the mid 30s. Friday will be partly cloudy and cooler with high temperatures near 50.
Ron Childers
Chief Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5
Twitter: @ronchilders
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.