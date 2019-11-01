Breakdown: Why we turn back time this weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Cher asked the question in one of her songs, “If I could turn back time.” Good news for everyone, you can do just that early Sunday morning, as we officially end Daylight Saving Time and turn back to standard time for the winter months.
In the wee hours of the morning, 2 a.m. to be exact, clocks everywhere, minus the pesky oven and microwave, will fall back one hour and we get an extra hour of sleep! No complaints here for the extra snooze.
But, have you ever wondered why we fall back? What is the big reasoning behind it? In this episode of the breakdown, we tell you why this practice was enacted.
Fall back means one thing, leaving work will mostly likely be in the dark for most. The idea of Daylight Saving Time became a national standard in the 1960s.
It was done in an effort to shift the number of daylight hours we get in the evening, presumably giving us less time with the lights on, since the sunlight stays around later in the day, saving electricity and natural resources.
This also means we are less likely to sleep through daylight hours in the morning, “saving” them for the productive time of the day.
According to a 2015 Vox article, the electricity conservation component is very unclear and usually non-existent. A study found that we do reduce lighting, but heating and AC cost and gas consumption go up, thus wiping out the benefits.
Two states don’t follow the norm: Arizona and Hawaii. Arizona stays on one time all year long due to the hot temperatures they experience, wanting to give residents more hours to spend outdoors in the evening. Hawaii on the other hand is close to the equator, so its daylight hours are usually the same no matter the time of the year.
Several states, including Tennessee and Arkansas, have proposed staying on one time all year long. While it has passed the state governments, it will literally take an act of congress to pass the bills to allow it to go into effect, which doesn’t look likely in the near future.
Some argue that daylight saving time is dangerous, it can throw our bodies out of whack, messing up our biological clock. Researchers found the change in time can cause more car crashes and increased heart attack risks.
Until congress changes the laws, most of the country will continue to observe Daylight Saving Time and Standard Time, and you will need to change your clocks this weekend. So, remember to set your clock back one hour, check the batteries in the smoke alarm and get ready for it to get dark sooner.
