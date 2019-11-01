Cold weather persists through the weekend

It's dry and cold this morning with temperatures in the 20s and 30s. Some patchy fog is possible, but it shouldn't cause any major slow downs. We will have full sunshine today, but temperatures will still run about 15 degrees below average. Highs will reach the lower 50s this afternoon. We will have another cold night with temperatures in the 30s. Frost will be possible late tonight.
TODAY: Sunny. High: 53. Winds will be southwest at 5 mph.
TONIGHT: Clear. Low: 35. Winds southwest at 5 mph.
WEEKEND: It will be a chilly weekend with highs in the lower to mid 50s and lows in the 30s. Frost will also be possible on Saturday and Sunday morning. It will be dry with sunshine all weekend. If you’re going to the Memphis Tigers game, be prepared for a cold night in the stands.
NEXT WEEK: We will remain dry next week with no significant weather systems impacting the Mid-South. Temperatures will climb up slightly, so highs will be in the 60s through Wednesday. Lows will be in the mid to upper 40s next week. A cold front will drop temperatures into the 50s for highs on Thursday, but this front is not expected to bring rain.
Brittney Bryant
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Brittney Bryant
Twitter: @WX_BrittneyB