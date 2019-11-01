College Gameday festivities start Friday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - ESPN’s College Gameday will be live from Beale Street on Saturday morning, but they need fans down there on Friday, too.
The stage is set for the Gameday crew, and they will be airing segments from Downtown Memphis as soon as Friday morning.
They will start taping segments at 8:30 a.m. that will air throughout the day on SportsCenter.
Then at 2 p.m., they will film College Football Live, and they’re hoping for a crowd on Beale Street.
The big party, of course, is College Gameday from 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday.
"It's gonna look phenomenal. It's one of a kind. It's Beale Street, you know," Senior Producer Judi Weiss said. "Every show we do is unique, but this is Beale Street and this is Memphis' turn to really shine and be on College Gameday. We're expecting everyone in town to come out and enjoy it as we have a really good time on Saturday."
Downtown restaurants and bars will open at 7 a.m. Saturday to serve breakfast.
Parking is available at FedExForum for $10 cash. There will also be parking garages open around Beale Street, but keep in mind that some streets in the area are closed.
The University of Memphis will have a bus to shuttle students from campus to Beale.
"Five a.m., start lining up. That's when the shuttles will be running from the university, and then with regards to the signs and everything," Weiss said. "We have to make sure signs and everything if you're going to be in the pit area aren't on sticks."
The Main Street Trolley line will begin its service an hour early Saturday, at 7 a.m., to accommodate anyone who wants to get over to College Gameday.
