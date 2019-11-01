5 Great Things: Memphis man gifted with new home; NICU babies sport adorable Halloween costumes

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Let’s kick off this month of Thanksgiving with 5 Great Things that happened in the Mid-South this week.
Thanks to the generosity of a Memphis man, Greg Boyd now has a home to call his own. Sherman Brown bought the home last month, but in a split-minute decision, decided to gift the house to Boyd. The new home on Maple Avenue will signify a new chapter for Boyd and his family.
A group of Ridgeway High School students have been chosen to premiere a play created by a New York theatre company. Daniel Robert Sullivan, who is part of the Broadway musical “Dear Even Hanson,” created “Lockdown: Await Further Instructions.” The play will debut in several high schools throughout the country -- starting here in Memphis.
Three more names were added to the list of National Civil Rights Freedom Award honorees. Feminist organizer Gloria Steinem, Nigerian human and civil rights activist Hafsat Abiola, and award-winning singer/songwriter John Legend were all honored for their work in the fight for civil rights.
The Memphis Zoo needs your suggestions to help name their two jaguar cubs. For a $1 donation, you can vote on your favorite combination: Izzy and Gigi, Vida and Frida, or Lulu and Bella. The contest ends in two weeks.
NICU nurses at Methodist Hospital in Germantown made 23 different costumes to help families make memories. They created a Strawberry costume, a Subway sandwich outfit and even Double Bubble Gum twins.
