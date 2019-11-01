Kroger completes improvements to Whitehaven store

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Kroger says its $750,000 revamp of the Whitehaven store is complete, and it couldn’t come soon enough for shoppers who said they had enough of dirty conditions inside.
The community group My Zip first brought the issues of this Kroger to us in August.
Thursday we noticed some big improvements -- starting with the parking lot that looked noticeably much more organized and free of litter.
WMC Action News 5 took a look inside with two Whitehaven leaders.
“I was shocked, from the time I walked in and saw a whole new Kroger,” said Patrice Robinson, Memphis City Council.
Memphis City Councilwoman Patrice Robinson represents Whitehaven and says she is well aware of the reported problems at the Kroger on Shelby Drive.
Earlier this month, My Zip uploaded a video and several pictures to social media showing dead flies in the cooler, meat-stained wrappings and dirty shelves.
One day after we aired a story about it, the health department did an inspection and found 10 health code violations.
The store’s score dropped from a 93 in May, to 81 on Oct. 10.
Though Kroger would not let us take our cameras inside, we noticed there has been a big difference.
“I saw signage, I could see cameras going straight down the line of every check-out station. It was organized. The shelves were organized,” said Robinson.
Kroger sent us this statement Thursday:
"Kroger Delta just completed the $750,000 upgrade of our Whitehaven Store and we are so grateful for the community's support during our Customer Appreciation Day. Our upgrades included changes to our meat and produce sections as well as the store's décor."
“I appreciate the changes. I really do. I think they're making a step in the right direction, but I don't think it's over with yet,” said Dr. Yvonne Nelson, My Zip community organizer.
Dr. Yvonne Nelson says this is a lesson about the importance of community coming together to demand better.
“You've got to speak up and you've got to speak out,” said Nelson.
Whether it is this Kroger or any grocery store in Shelby County, the health department says it’s important to let them know if there is an issue.
