Man injured in Halloween night shooting in Tunica

TUNICA, Miss. (WMC) - Tunica County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting after one man was shot in the Old Sub area Thursday night.
According to TSCO, multiple calls reporting shots fired and one call reporting a black male suffering from gunshot wounds sparked the investigation.
When deputies arrived on the scene, near Anderson Street and Edwards Avenue, they located one male victim in need of medical assistance. He was airlifted to a hospital in Memphis in critical condition.
The current condition of the victim is unknown.
This is an ongoing investigation.
Any information regarding this case can be reported to Tunica County Sheriff’s Office at 662-363-1411 or Tunica County Crime Stoppers at 662-910-0400.
