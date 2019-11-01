Man pleads guilty to attacking woman with machete

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Friday, a 24-year-old Memphis man pleaded guilty to attacking a woman with a machete over the summer, leaving her critically injured.
According to the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office, Brennan Jones is charged with attempted first-degree murder.
Jones entered his plea in Criminal Court where he was sentenced to 15 years in prison. He was tried in the same court last month, but the jury could not reach a unanimous jury and a mistrial was declared. The vote was 11-1 for guilty.
Investigators say the attack occurred around 10 a.m. on June 17, near Harris Avenue and Jeannine Street.
According to the police report, Jones forced the woman into a bush, produced a large knife described as a machete and stabbed her multiple times in her stomach and legs.
The 31-year-old victim was hospitalized for two weeks.
Parts of the attack were also recorded on video surveillance in the neighborhood.
