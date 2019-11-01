Mid-South business headlines: Father/daughter team sets sights on Babalu; MBJ’s CFO of the Year Awards

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - We’re taking a look at some of this week’s biggest business headlines impacting the Mid-South with Greg Akers, Editor-in-Chief of the Memphis Business Journal.
The father/daughter team behind Brookhaven Pub has set their sights on the five remaining Babalu Tapas and Tacos restaurants. The Spell Restaurant Group will now have the HR and marketing functions that are part of the Babalu deal.
An 'Entertainment district' is starting to unfold in Germantown.
This week’s cover story highlights MBJ’s 2019 CFO of the Year Awards. Honorees were recognized in Nonprofit-Small, Nonprofit-Large, Private Company-Small, and Private Company-Large categories.
