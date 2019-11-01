MPD: Suspect charged in multiple carjacking investigations

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis man is behind bars after being suspected in multiple carjackings in the area in late October.
According to an affidavit, 19-year-old Teterraine Woodhouse, is charged with two counts of carjacking, aggravated assault, theft of property and use of a firearm while committing a felony.
On Oct. 22 a victim advised police that he was driving three unknown women to a location when two men approached his vehicle -- one with a gun. The other suspect allegedly punched the victim in the face. The two then took the vehicle with the women inside and fled the scene.
Police received another call on Wednesday involving a stolen vehicle. The victim told police he left his car running while standing at an ATM. An unknown vehicle pulled alongside the victim’s vehicle, got in and drove away.
There were three other occurrences of thefts from Oct. 27 to Oct. 29, according to the affidavit.
On Oct. 30 Woodhouse became a suspect after police saw him running from one of the vehicles that had been reported stolen. A 16-year-old and 19-year-old Christian Cook, also became suspects in the investigation.
The three were taken into custody on Friday where Woodhouse gave a written statement regarding his involvement in the robberies and thefts.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.