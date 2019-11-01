Pet of the Week: Freddie the fighter

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Humane Society of Memphis and Shelby County brought Freddie the fighter to WMC’s station today and she’s looking for a forever home.
Freddie is a 5-year-old female, boxer-pit mix who has cancer. Officials with the humane society believe she may have previously been a breeder dog which could cause her to be nervous around other dogs.
She is described as kid-friendly and obviously loves tummy rubs.
Visit https://memphishumane.org/ for more information on animals available for adoption.
