Plenty of sunshine but continued chilly

Expect plenty of sunshine this afternoon with highs in the low to mid 50s. Winds will be southeast at 5 mph.
TONIGHT: Lows will drop into the mid to upper 30s with a clear sky and a light wind.
WEEKEND: It will be dry and mostly sunny over the weekend, but it will also be chilly. Highs will only climb to the low to mid 50s Saturday and mid to upper 50s Sunday. Lows will be in the lower to mid 30s. Frost will be possible on Saturday and Sunday morning.
NEXT WEEK: Sunshine with a few clouds Monday through Wednesday with highs back in the 60s. There could be some showers by Thursday with another cold front and colder air by Friday.
Spencer Denton
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
MEMPHIS, Tenn.
