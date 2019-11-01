President Trump rallying in Tupelo ahead of Miss. gubernatorial election

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - President Trump is rallying in Mississippi just days before the election that will decide a new governor for the state.
Temperatures flirted at the freezing mark overnight but that didn't stop people from lining up outside the arena in the early morning hours.
One man at the front of the line said he'd been there for days. Others nearby showed up anywhere from 3-6 a.m.
President Donald Trump is making the trip as a way to rally Republicans in Tuesday's gubernatorial election in Mississippi between the top two candidates -- current Democratic Attorney General Jim Hood and Republican Lieutenant Governor Tate Reeves.
We recently talked to both Hood and Reeves. Hood says he's betting on Republicans crossing over and casting a vote for him. Reeves says that's not going to happen.
“Our nation is divided but that is the bright spot in this election to know that republicans an democrats.. moderates are coming together everybody is sick of all the bickering and the partisanship. it's time for leadership. time for us to step out of our comfort zones and make changes in the state,” said Hood.
“I'm very confident that we are going to win on Tuesday but it's a close election and we've always known it would be a tight election. And so every single vote matters. We have been working tirelessly around the clock trying to earn the vote of every single Mississippian,” said Reeves.
Thursday, the House of Representatives voted formally to lay out the rules for the impeachment inquiry into President Trump's conduct over Ukraine.
This is his first rally since that vote.
WMC Action News 5 political analyst Michael Nelson says to expect an extended defense of the Trump presidency, a sustained attack on Democrats and a brief mention of Tate Reeves.
