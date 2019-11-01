Red Cross shelter closes almost two weeks after EF-1 tornado

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Red Cross shelter closed its doors at 4 p.m. Friday afternoon, but officials say if you still need help, you can call the Red Cross to make an appointment.
"Be the safe harbor in the storm in the immediate aftermath of a disaster such as the tornado that came through and that’s the role that we have served here,” said Bob Wallace, Mid-South Red Cross.
Nearly two weeks after opening its doors, the 24-hour Red Cross Shelter on Willow Road has closed.
It opened after an EF-1 tornado with wind speeds up to 105 miles per hour ripped through the county hitting communities like Parkway Village hard.
"Most of the folks have now transitioned and have left the shelter,” said Wallace.
According to the city, to date, 235 cases have been opened by the Red Cross and there have been 222 overnight stays at the shelter. They're still working to help people find permanent housing.
As of Friday, 700 Cottonwood Apartment residents have had to vacate their homes after damage caused buildings to be deemed unsafe.
"If you have two and you only need one then you've got one and you can help somebody else and we feel like that's what the church is for,” said Senior Pastor Cedric Taylor.
In Cordova, Pastor Cedric is gearing up to help those impacted by the storm.
His church, Koinonia Christian Center, has ordered a 53 foot trailer of goods, including dry food, to be delivered Saturday at 1 p.m.
Pastor Taylor says he expects to feed as many as 400 families.
"We feel a strong need from our calling, our ministry obviously, and the need to serve our community and do everything we can. It's a tremendous situation that they're facing,” said Pastor Taylor.
Koinonia Christian Center is located at 10525 Macon Road in Cordova.
If you need help getting to the church, Pastor Taylor says you can reach out to them and they'll try to work out transportation. He says they may also have clothing and hygiene products available.
If you still need assistance from the Red Cross, you can call 901-726-1690 and make appointment.
