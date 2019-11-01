Searchable Memphis blight map

Search your address to see blighted properties in your neighborhood

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - This map is provided by Innovate Memphis using information WMC obtained from the City of Memphis Public Works Division, the department that oversees blight complaints.

  • To find blighted properties in your neighborhood, enter your address at the top of the map and select the property from the dropdown menu.
  • The property you searched will appear inside a purple box. Blighted properties appear in solid red.

Not all of the addresses provided by the Public Works Division are included in this map. Our team is still working to incorporate some 800 addresses.

The latest available data, which was used to compile this map, is from Sept. 25, 2019.

