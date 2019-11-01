Shelter for tornado victims ends overnight services Friday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - People living in one of the hardest hit areas of last week's Memphis tornado have been forced out of their homes.
Cottonwood Apartments in Parkway Village was deemed too damaged to be livable.
People who live there said they're worried some of their neighbors will have nowhere to go.
About 700 residents have to be moved out by Friday, November 1.
A temporary place to stay is also stopping its overnight services Friday.
Red Cross has had a shelter at the Marion Hale Community Center in Parkway Village since the EF-1 tornado hit last week.
The Red Cross will, however, continue to help residents affected by the tornado. You can call 901-726-1690 for help.
