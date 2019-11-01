Superhero Toy Drive honors memory of young cancer patient by providing toys to St. Jude families

“So I had no source of income, you know. I was there at St. Jude the whole nine months,” said Smith. “When I was there, and people would donate to us, I would like to do the same thing. You know, one of his favorite toys could be another kid’s favorite toy. Parents that’s at St. Jude, they really can’t do much for their child. They lost their job, they ain’t got no other support, you know? It takes somebody to step up and help reach the family.”