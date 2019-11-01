Tickets for Memphis vs SMU sold out

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tickets for Memphis vs SMU at the Liberty Bowl this weekend are officially sold out.
University of Memphis President David Rudd made the announcement on Twitter, noting that 58,325 tickets have been sold.
The contest against the undefeated Mustangs is one of the most hyped games in recent Tigers history, with ESPN’s College Gameday in town for the first time ever.
It’s the most tickets that have been sold for a Tigers game at the Liberty Bowl since the Tigers upset Ole Miss in 2015.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.