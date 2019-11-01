Tigers’ prime time game sells out after final 1,000 tickets given away for free

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - College GameDay is all set up and ready for Saturday’s broadcast that starts at 8 a.m. The atmosphere on Beale Street in the morning, and in the Liberty Bowl at night for the big game, is expected to be crazy
The line stretched all way the way around the University of Memphis Athletic Hall of Fame as Tigers fans came to grab the last 1,000 tickets given away for free.
"We sat over there at first and in two minutes time it was all the way out there," David Wolfe said. "I mean it got packed quick."
Ashley HomeStore and a UofM donor named George Johnson bought the final seats, selling out the Liberty Bowl and allowing those fans to get in free.
“Thank y’all from the bottom of my heart,” said Drew Roberts, fan. “This is going to be a once in a lifetime experience.”
“Thank y’all guys,” said Chester King, fan. “And we’re fixing to have a lot of fun!”
Anitra Williams was the first fan in line. She came two hours before tickets were given out at noon. She got the tickets as a surprise for her fiancé.
“Just appreciation for my family,” said Williams. “The man in my family. Just doing something special for him.”
Meanwhile, College GameDay has taken over Beale Street. The star hosts of the show spoke about how the show will highlight the Bluff City.
“This is one of the iconic spots in the entire country,” said Rece Davis, host. “And to have our show associated with it and have a marquee game on Saturday night, it’s going to be fun.”
“It’s a three-hour infomercial to show the nation what Memphis is all about,” said Analyst Desmond Howard, analyst.
Memphians came to check out the setup and loved how Memphis is going to be featured in front of the entire country.
“It is gorgeous, I wish that it could stay,” said Linda Case, fan. “The banners, the signs, the Tiger tail coming out of the Tin Roof! It is so good for Memphis. I’m just so excited to see tomorrow and see it on TV!”
Friday afternoon, Jerry Lawler announced he will be the celebrity guest picker on GameDay Saturday morning.
