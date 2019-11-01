Violent sex offender convicted in attack of Whitehaven woman

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A registered sex offender, with a lengthy criminal history was convicted Thursday of beating, raping and robbing an elderly woman in September of 2015.
According to Shelby County District Attorney General’s Office, 35-year-old Stanley Jefferson forced his way into the woman’s home posed as a Shelby County deputy around 8 p.m. on Sept. 7, 2015.
He allegedly beat the woman until she was unconscious, raped her, took her cell phone and stole her car. District Attorney General Amy Weirich says the woman was unconscious in her home for nearly 36 hours before she was found.
Jefferson confessed to the crime when he was presented with DNA evidence along with GPS technology from an ankle monitor he was wearing at the time.
His criminal history dates back to 2008 when he was registered as a sex offender for aggravated sexual battery of a child in 2008. He is also convicted of several prior felonies.
In this case, Jefferson is convicted of aggravated rape, especially aggravated burglary, aggravated assault and theft of property.
His sentencing is set for Dec. 6.
