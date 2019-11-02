College GameDay guide: All things you’ll need before kickoff

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - ESPN’s College GameDay is coming to Memphis Saturday. The network will broadcast the popular live show from Beale Street Saturday, Nov. 2, from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Then, at 6:30 p.m. the Memphis Tigers go up against the SMU Mustangs in a sold-out homecoming game at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium.
After the first timeout, keep an eye on the field for some familiar faces. Our Joe Birch and Kontji Anthony will be accepting the GameDay ball, as WMC Action News 5 is a game sponsor.
The University of Memphis released this schedule for Saturday on their website:
12 p.m. Parking lots open.
-Purple Lot $20 Cash Parking through Access 10 and 11 open.1
2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Beer Garden and Food Trucks on Tiger Lane
4 p.m. Tiger Village open for set up (Memphis Student Tailgate area)
4 p.m. General Ticket Sales/Will Call Windows open at Gate 1 and Ticket Towers on Tiger Lane
4 p.m. -- General Ticket Sales at Gate 3
4:15 p.m. -- Tiger Walk on Tiger Lane Near Fountain (depending on weather conditions)
4:30 p.m. -- Memphis Tailgate Concert Series presented by Landers, featuring the Jay Jones Band
4:30 p.m. -- Pipkin Hospitality area opens.
-Cost is $10 per person for all TSF 901 Club Members, Alumni Association Members and M Club Members and $15 for the general public.
5 p.m. -- Gates 1-6 and Suites Open
5 p.m. to 5:45 p.m. -- $4 draft beers for the first 45 minutes after stadium gates open
6:24 p.m. -- On-Field Pre-Game Begins
6:44 p.m. -- Official Kick-Off Time
