ESPN’s College GameDay a hit on Beale Street

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Saturday was a big day for Memphis.
It began with ESPN’s College GameDay broadcast from Beale Street for the SMU and Memphis match-up.
Thousands of people started to fill Downtown Memphis at four in the morning.
Fans came from Tulsa, all the way to Houston, to be on Beale for the 8 a.m. broadcast.
Many of them waited hours just for a chance to show their faces and signs.
“It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to come out for College GameDay,” one fan said.
This was the first time both football teams were showcased on College GameDay.
Geddes Self was on the Tigers football team from 1980-1985. He said he couldn’t miss this opportunity.
“Ten years ago the football program was in trouble, and now look at us today,” he said. “This is unbelievable.”
Restaurants and businesses on Beale even joined in on the fun, and opened early to serve the crowds.
College GameDay was live from Beale Street from 8 a.m. until 11 a.m.
This gave fans plenty of time to show America their love for the Tigers.
Many of them then finished their day at the Liberty Bowl.
