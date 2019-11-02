Final College GameDay preview, Memphis vs. SMU

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - College GameDay is in Memphis for Saturday’s American Athletic Conference West Division showdown between the the 23rd ranked Memphis Tigers and the 15th ranked Mustangs of SMU.
The party starts bright and early at 8 a.m. downtown on Beale Street as the stage is set for ESPN’s Rece Davis, Kirk Herbstsreit, Lee Corso and company to do their thing for three hours straight right here in the Bluff City!
“We’re fired up to get out here, we think it’s going to be a tremendous scene," said Davis. "This is one of the iconic spots in the entire country and to have our show associated with it and to have a marquee game on Saturday night, it’s going to be fun!”
Desmond Howard says ESPN chose the Bluff City for a reason.
“Y’know, it’s not a charity case, we’re not here by accident," he said. "Memphis has deserved this opportunity and we’re glad to put the spotlight on Memphis.”
David Pollack says this game will be one to keep an eye, much like other Tigers’ games--Saturday’s should be interesting.
“Never turn a Memphis game off, because you never know what’s gonna happen...good, bad, right, wrong, indifferent. Replays.. missed field goals, whatever’s gonna happen will happen," said Pollack.
As far as the game is concerned, there’s only one loss between these two teams, both programs have risen from the ashes in the last few years to be considered among college football’s best!
“Awesome atmosphere we’re about to have, awesome opportunity," said Tigers Quarterback Brady White. "And with that being said, I’m also just focused on the game. I’m not worried about all the outside stuff that comes up with the hype. I just know that it’s going to be a lot of fun.”
So it’s Memphis and nothing but Memphis all day Saturday on ESPN‘s GameDay and the Feature Contest on ABC. GameDay starts at 8 a.m. Kickoff for the Tigers and the Mustangs is at 6:30 p.m. at the Liberty Bowl!
