Golden State’s Steph Curry goes down with injury

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tough News for the NBA as one of the association’s top stars goes down with an injury.
Golden State Guard Steph Curry suffers a broken hand in Wednesday night’s loss to the Phoenix Suns.
The 2-time MVP fell hard on his left wrist and broke his hand in the third quarter.
Following curry’s surgery, doctors say his recovery will take about three months, meaning he’ll miss both games against the Grizzlies here at FedExForum on Nov. 19 and Jan. 12.
