Memphian Rachel Heck receives 5th Rolex All American honor

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Congratulations to St. Agnes Academy Sr. Rachel Heck!
She conlcudes her illustrious prep career being named a Rolex All American for the 5th straight year. Her first was as an 8th grader.
Heck caps off the 2019 golf season helping the U.S. win the World Jr. Ryder Cup in Paris, making the cut in two Ladies Professional Golf Association events, including the U.S. Women’s Open and claiming her 4th straight high school state championship.
