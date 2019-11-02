Midtown porch pirate caught on camera

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - With the holiday shopping and shipping season approaching, one Midtown resident is urging shoppers to be careful of where they get their deliveries.
“When we came home it was gone," said Candice Briggie, Midtown resident.
Candice Briggie had ordered a robotic vacuum cleaner costing more than $300.
A man was caught on video snatching two packages off her front porch. He then got into a white sedan and the driver took off near Hollywood and Union.
“It’s disappointing because the contents were expensive. We’d only been out of town for a couple of days and the package arrived early," said Briggie.
If you drive around, it’s not hard to spot packages on porches just waiting for someone to steal them.
So what do you do? Mark Weber, owner of The Mail Center, has a solution.
“If you don’t want your packages delivered on the front porch, we offer a service. It’s a mailbox service," said Weber.
The Mail Center on Madison Avenue is one place where you can have your packages delivered -- even ones that require a signature for a fee.
“All the carriers can be delivered here Amazon, FedEx, UPS, Post Office, DHL," said Weber.
You can have your mail delivered there as well.
Weber says he has seen an increase in business because of porch pirates like this man.
FedEx, UPS, Amazon and others offer a similar service at their own locations.
It is something Candice Briggie is considering.
