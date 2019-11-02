Mississippi set to hit the polls in just 3 days

TUPELO, Miss. (WMC) - In three days, voters in Mississippi will go to the polls and elect a new governor.
The eyes of the nation were on Mississippi Friday night, as President Donald Trump campaigned for Republican candidates in Tupelo.
The president urged Mississippi voters to back Republican Lieutenant Governor Tate Reeves for the state's top job.
"I think the guy that you want is Tate Reeves. He's going to be fantastic. He will be a great, great governor," Trump said.
Reeves finds himself in a surprisingly close race with Democratic Attorney General Jim Hood.
Reeves is counting on the president's popularity in Mississippi to translate into a win for him.
"Jim Hood does not stand with our president. He stands with the radical liberals," said Reeves.
Hood held a press conference in Tupelo just hours before the president arrived. Looking ahead to Tuesday, he predicted the president’s visit wouldn’t hurt his chances.
"The people up here at home will stick with me. They know what I've done. They've seen my record for 16 years as attorney general, eight years as district attorney," said Hood. "They know I'm a moderate. I'm going to get things done."
While the competitive governor's race has received the most attention, it's not the only contest on the ballot Tuesday.
Mississippi voters must also decide who to support for lieutenant governor, attorney general, secretary of state as well as lawmakers for state house and senate seats.
Vice-President Mike Pence will also hold a campaign rally for Tate Reeves on Monday in Biloxi. WMC Action News 5 will have team coverage on the governor's race and the other races
Our political teams will be live in Jackson on Tuesday night as results come in.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.