MPD: 1 injured in shooting on Hickory Hill Road

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are investigating an overnight shooting near Hickory Hill Road and East Raines Road that has left one man injured.
According to the Memphis Police Department, Ridgeway officers responded to the scene to find one man that had been struck. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
There is no suspect information available at this time.
If you have any information in relation to this case please call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.