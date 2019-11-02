A slight warm up on the way

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -A cold front that is moving across the region today has kept the cold air over the Mid-South. In the meantime patchy frost is possible again tonight as temperatures fall to near freezing in spots.
TONIGHT: Clear. Patchy frost. Wind: Light Low: 35
SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny Wind: S 5 High: 58
SUNDAY NIGHT: Clear Wind: S 5 Low: 39
THE WEEKEND: Sunday will be mostly sunny and slightly warmer but still well below average with highs in the mid to upper 50s and overnight lows in the upper 30s. Be sure to set your clocks back one hour Saturday night before bed as we return to Central Standard Time.
NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs near 60 and overnight lows in the mid 40s. Tuesday will be mostly sunny and warmer with highs in the low to mid 60s and lows in the upper 40s. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the upper 60s with lows in the upper 40s. Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and highs in the mid to upper 50s with lows falling into the mid 30s. Friday will be partly cloudy and cooler with high temperatures near 50 and overnight lows in the low 30s.
