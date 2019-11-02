Tigers men’s soccer drops tight one at #6 UCF

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Tigers took on the 6th ranked Golden Knights in a battle for the top seed in the American Athletic Conference in Orlando, Florida for men’s college soccer.
The Tigers, who are receiving votes in the polls, trail the Knights by just a half game with two games left.
This game went to the final minutes, nil-nil, when UCF’s Gianluca Arcangeli gets 1 v 1 in the box, spins and fires a shot that somehow finds the back of the net.
UCF wins with a final score of 1-Nil.
The Tigers host USF in the regular season finale on Tuesday at the Murphy Athletic Complex.
Memphis will most likely get the number two seed in the upcoming AAC Tournament.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.