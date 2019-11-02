Tracking a chilly first weekend in November

NEXT WEEK: Monday we are back to partly cloudy skies with afternoon highs near 60 degrees and overnight lows in the middle 40s. Tuesday we will keep with the partly cloudy skies and see afternoon highs in the middle 60s with overnight lows in the upper 40s. Wednesday will see much the same, partly cloudy skies with afternoon highs in the middle 60s and overnight lows in the middle 40s. Thursday we will see mostly cloudy skies with a chance for rain and highs in the middle 50s with overnight lows falling into the 30s. Chilly for Friday behind the front that brings rain to end the week, highs will only warm near 50 degrees under partly cloudy skies.