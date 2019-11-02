Tracking a chilly first weekend in November

Sunshine will prevail during the weekend, but we will stay well below average when it comes to morning lows and afternoon highs as we move through the first weekend in November.
Patchy frost is possible this morning, otherwise it is a cold start to the day. Temperatures are in the 20s and 30s across the Mid-South. Sunshine will prevail today along with north winds around 5 to 10 mph. Afternoon highs will rise into the middle to lower 50s, some 5 to 10 degrees below average. Tonight, we will keep with clear skies and winds will calm. Lows will drop into the lower 30s region wide, with the potential for patchy frost. Tonight, we also need to remember to set our clocks back one hour before bed, as we move back into Central Standard Time.
TODAY: Morning Fog. Partly cloudy. Winds: Calm. High: 66.
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Patchy fog. Winds: Calm. Low: 52.
SUNDAY: The sun will rise around 6:23 tomorrow morning thanks to us falling back one hour overnight. Highs on Sunday will warm into the upper 50s with mostly sunny conditions. The sun will set around 5 pm tomorrow night and skies will remain clear with lows dipping into the upper 30s.
NEXT WEEK: Monday we are back to partly cloudy skies with afternoon highs near 60 degrees and overnight lows in the middle 40s. Tuesday we will keep with the partly cloudy skies and see afternoon highs in the middle 60s with overnight lows in the upper 40s. Wednesday will see much the same, partly cloudy skies with afternoon highs in the middle 60s and overnight lows in the middle 40s. Thursday we will see mostly cloudy skies with a chance for rain and highs in the middle 50s with overnight lows falling into the 30s. Chilly for Friday behind the front that brings rain to end the week, highs will only warm near 50 degrees under partly cloudy skies.
Nick Gunter
Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
Facebook: NickGunterWX
Twitter: @NickGunterWX
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.