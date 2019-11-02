U of M Cross Country hosts AAC championship finals

U of M Cross Country hosts AAC championship finals
By Jarvis Greer | November 2, 2019 at 6:26 AM CDT - Updated November 2 at 6:26 AM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The American Athletic Conference held its Cross Country Championships for Men and Women here in Memphis out at Shelby Farms.

The men’s team covering a 5-Miler took off around 10 a.m. Friday.

Tulsa wins it’s 6th straight title Temple comes in second, with UConn finishing third.

The Tigers men are 7th in the 12-team field.

On the women’s side, it’s a sweep for the Golden Hurricane as Tulsa claims it’s Third overall Championship in the 4-mile finals.

Wichita State and Temple are 2nd and 3rd respectively. The Tigers women also finish 7th.

