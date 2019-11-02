U of M Cross Country hosts AAC championship finals

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The American Athletic Conference held its Cross Country Championships for Men and Women here in Memphis out at Shelby Farms.
The men’s team covering a 5-Miler took off around 10 a.m. Friday.
Tulsa wins it’s 6th straight title Temple comes in second, with UConn finishing third.
The Tigers men are 7th in the 12-team field.
On the women’s side, it’s a sweep for the Golden Hurricane as Tulsa claims it’s Third overall Championship in the 4-mile finals.
Wichita State and Temple are 2nd and 3rd respectively. The Tigers women also finish 7th.
