Your College GameDay weekend traffic update

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s a big weekend in Memphis! Here’s what’s happening around the city to help drivers maneuver through traffic.
We are sure you have all heard, College GameDay kicks off early Saturday morning impacting traffic in the Downtown Memphis area.
In Midtown at Overton Square there will be a Dia De Los Muertos Parade impacting motorists in the east Memphis and Cordova areas beginning at 11:30 a.m. The parade will end at the Brooks Museum.
The India Fest will also affect traffic in the Agricenter International area, near Germantown Parkway and Wolf River Boulevard to name a few roads. The event is expected to begin at 10 a.m. and end around 9 p.m. Saturday night.
The Big River Crossing 5K and Marathon on Riverside is expected to have 600 participants at Tom Lee Park.
There is a road closure at North Front Street between Jackson Avenue and Poplar Avenue. Motorists are advised to use Riverside Drive when traveling from I-40. This road is expected to be closed until 2020.
Kick off for Memphis vs. SMU is set for 6:30 p.m. There are more than 8,000 parking spaces around the fair grounds that will be available for use. Heavy pedestrian traffic is expected around Central Avenue, Hollywood Street, East Parkway South and Southern Avenue.
