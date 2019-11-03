Chilly yet sunny weather to wrap up the weekend

THE WEEK AHEAD: Monday and Tuesday we are tracking mostly sunny skies with afternoon highs in the middle to lower 60s and overnight lows in the middle to upper 40s. Clouds start to build ahead of our next weather maker. Partly cloudy skies prevail on Wednesday with highs in the upper 60s along with lows near 50 degrees. We track our next weather maker that will move into the region Thursday. That will bring us rain and possibly a few thunderstorms. Highs will warm into the 50s early in the day and fall behind the cold front into the 30s that night. We start to dry our Friday and into the upcoming weekend. Partly cloudy skies stick around for Friday and Saturday with highs in the 40s and 60s and overnight lows in the 30s.