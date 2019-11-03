MFD investigating second alarm fire at apartment complex

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Fire Department is investigating a second alarm fire at an apartment complex that caused serious damage and injuries early Sunday morning.
Firefighters responded to the fire at the Autumn Ridge Apartments, near Ridgeway Boulevard, around 2 a.m.
Two tenants were taken to St. Francis Hospital by private vehicle with second degree burns.
One woman sustained burns to her face, hands and shoulder, and a man sustained burns to his hands.
Another woman was also treated and released on the scene for smoke inhalation.
There were no firefighter injuries.
Red Cross provided assistance for 12 families and 12 units sustained damage.
Total damage is estimated at $250,000.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Anyone with information regarding this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.
