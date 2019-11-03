MPD: Attempted vehicle theft, shooting results in death of 17-year-old suspect

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police have opened a death investigation following reports of an attempted vehicle robbery and shooting connected to a 17-year-old being dropped off at a hospital with a gunshot wound.
According to the Memphis Police Department, officers responded to a call at a business on Appling Road around 10 p.m. on Friday, where the owner of a vehicle advised that someone attempted to steal their car.
Police say a black SUV with multiple people drove up to the business and one male got out and approached the owner’s vehicle. The owner of the vehicle then came out of the store and confronted the suspects in the SUV.
The vehicle owner told police the suspects began firing shots and the owner returned fire before the suspects fled the scene.
While officers were responding to the call, they received reports of a 17-year-old arriving to LeBonheur Children’s Hospital with a gunshot wound. The teen was originally listed in critical condition, but later died of his injuries.
No charges have been filed at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.